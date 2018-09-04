Kazakh President visits electric bus factory in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited today Falcon Eurobus LLP in Almaty, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

During the visit, the Head of State was provided with a report on the factory's activities and got familiar with the operational procedures used in the manufacturing of third-generation electric buses.

KZT 15 billion of private investment was used to implement the project. As part of the government support, the Almaty city administration allocated land and installed water supply networks and electric power lines for a total of KZT 2 billion.

The factory manufacturing 100 electric vehicles per annum will create jobs for over 1,000 people.