Kazakh President visits GoerTek production complex in Vietnam

BAC NINH PROVINCE. KAZINFORM The President of Kazakhstan visited the GoerTek production complex, which is part of a global-scale technological innovation enterprise, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

The company specializes in the research, development, and production of electronic and precision structural components, such as acoustics, optics, microelectronics, precision structural parts, intelligent equipment, virtual and augmented reality devices, smart headsets, smart home appliances, and other high-end devices and products.

Currently, the GoerTek group has over 100,000 employees. The company's average annual income reaches $2.8 billion.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev toured the complex, where he familiarized himself with the production process and technologies used at the enterprise.