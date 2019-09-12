Kazakh President visits Hangzhou cultural landmarks

HANGZHOU. KAZINFORM As part of his state visit to China Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the National Tea Museum in Hangzhou, the Akorda press service reports.

The President got familiarized with distinctive features of tea traditions and tea etiquette, peculiarities of tea ceremony which varies depending on the provinces of China.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also visited the Leifeng Pagoda which keeps ancient manuscripts.