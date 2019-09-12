EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:33, 12 September 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President visits Hangzhou cultural landmarks

    None
    None
    HANGZHOU. KAZINFORM As part of his state visit to China Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the National Tea Museum in Hangzhou, the Akorda press service reports.

    The President got familiarized with distinctive features of tea traditions and tea etiquette, peculiarities of tea ceremony which varies depending on the provinces of China.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also visited the Leifeng Pagoda which keeps ancient manuscripts.


    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and China President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!