Kazakh President visits heating center in Lisakovsk

LISAKOVSK. KAZINFORM – As part of his working visit to Kostanay region Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev toured the heating center in the city of Lisakovsk, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

Tokayev was informed on the technical condition of the HPP’s equipment and development of housing and communal infrastructure of the city. The heating center in Lisakovsk and two modular boiler stations in Oktybrskiy village are on the balance of Lisakovskgorkommunenergo enterprise.

According to the city mayor Abai Ibrayev, the heating center was launched in 1968-78. The most recent major repair of water boilers was carried out in 2020. The average wear and tear of boilers reached 51%, which is why a major boiler repair and upgrade is planned in the next few years.

The total length of heat networks is 112km and their deterioration is 41%. Eight projects on heat networks have been carried out as part of the development of small and single industry towns since 2012 with the networks’ deterioration being reduced to 7%. Over the past five years, the number of heat network failures has halved. According to the mayor, the work on upgrading heat networks and modernizing the housing and communal infrastructure will be continued in the future.

During the visit, the Head of State pointed to the strategic significance of the housing and communal sector and instructed the region and city’s administrations to carry out work to prepare for the heating season on a systemic basis.