Kazakh President visits Iran’s Embassy in Astana

The Head of State visited the Embassy of Iran in Astana to express sympathy and support to the people of Iran after the death of President Ebrahim Raisi and members of the governmental delegation in the helicopter crash, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev left a note in the book of condolences opened at the Embassy.

“It is with great sadness and great sorrow that we receive the news of the death of President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi and members of the governmental delegation. Ebrahim Raisi is the great son of the nation who served his country loyally. He will always be remembered as a wide leader, high-profile politician, and eminent personality who contributed greatly to strengthening cooperation between the two countries. On my behalf and behalf of Kazakhstan I extend my deepest condolences to the fraternal people of Iran," the President's statement reads.