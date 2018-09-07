EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:42, 07 September 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President visits Karaganda Wedding Palace

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM As part of his working visit to Karaganda region President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited today the new Ak Saray Wedding Palace, Akorda press service reports. 

    The Head of State congratulated the newly wedded couples wishing them happiness and welfare.

    "Tomorrow Kazakhstan will mark the Family Day. Happiness for many people is their family and children. I heartily congratulate you on such an important event in your lives," the Head of State said.

    The new palace was built by a private entrepreneur under the Rukhani Janghyru program.


    null null 

    Tags:
    Karaganda region Social support President of Kazakhstan Rukhani Janghyru President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!