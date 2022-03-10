EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:09, 10 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President visits Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the plant for production and modernization of armored wheeled vehicles Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering based in the Kazakh capital, kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    The President was demonstrated the domestic armored wheeled vehicle production line as well as the exhibition of Kazakh defense enterprises' products.

    During the visit, the Head of State was informed about the activity of the company and the state of the domestic defense industry complex.

    After the President had toured the plant, he outlined the perspective areas of development of this sector. The Head of State stated the importance to support the domestic producers and called for their technical upgrading to meet the requirements of the time.



    Tags:
    Industry President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!