Kazakh President visits Keruen-Medicus healthcare center in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev visited "Keruen-Medicus" healthcare center in Almaty, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

In the course of the visit, the Head of State got an overview of the center's activities and met with its personnel.

"A doctor should love the patient, share his/her vibes, especially with a newborn. Many medical centers with the most modern equipment have been built all over Kazakhstan. You should keep in mind that a doctor is the greatest profession! I wish you success!" the President of Kazakhstan said.



Besides, Nursultan Nazarbayev saw the presentation of the state-of-the-art medical equipment made by leading manufacturers such as Siemens, Karl Storz, General Electric, Drager, Hamilton, and other companies.

The building of "Keruen-Medicus" was built in 2017. Its total area is 1,000 sqm. The doctors perform the most advanced 3D surgeries on a real-time basis. The medical center co-operates with Korean clinic Severance Hospital and German Freiburg University Klinik, Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, and Puls Global company that represents Europe's top clinics.