Kazakh President visits Kok-Su farm holding in Kyzylorda

ASTANA-KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has paid a visit to the Kok-su farm holding in Kyzylorda today, the president's press service reports.

Founded in 2000 with the aim to green up the city, the farm holding grows nearly 150 thousand of broad-leaved, needle-leaved, fruit and ornamental trees as well as bushes in its territory of 18,7 ha. Besides, Kok-su employees cultivate new species of trees adapted to local climate conditions, including pine, cade, spruce and oak.