Kazakh President visits Lukoil Lubricants Central Asia LLP

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Lukoil Lubricants Central Asia plant located in the village of Baiserke, Ili district, Almaty region, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The Head of State got familiarized with the plant’s production process and products as well as was informed about the current activity and plans for the future technological modernization.

Tokayev commended the plant’s activity and wished further success in its development.

The Lukoil Lubricants Central Asia plant with the capacity of 100 thousand tons of lubricants per year employs 225 people. The cost of the investment project was estimated at $94mln.

Earlier the Head of State visited Mareven Food Tian Shan LLP and attended the operational and tactical exercises Kaisar 221 in Almaty region.