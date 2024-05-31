Kazakh President visits new terminal at Almaty International Airport

As part of his working visit to Almaty, the Head of State visited the new international terminal at the Almaty Airport, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The President surveyed the registration, border, customs control, and baggage pick-up areas.

Alp Er Tunga Ersoy, the President of the "Almaty International Airport" JSC, said the terminal is supposed to withstand a magnitude 10 earthquake. The terminal covers 53,500 square meters with a capacity of 14 million passengers a year.

Photo credit: akorda.kz

The Almaty International Airport is the largest gateway of Kazakhstan. The tourist flow to Almaty grows year after year. Over 2 million travelers visited the megapolis in 2023, the Head of State said.

The President thanked TAV GROUP for the terminal construction in conformity with international standards and the EBRD, International Financial Corporation, and EDB as they have teamed up to support such an important social project in Almaty.