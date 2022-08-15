EN
    15 August 2022

    Kazakh President visits Nuclear Medicine Centre

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Medical Centre of the Department of Presidential Affairs of Kazakhstan to survey its new facilities, the Nuclear Medicine Centre and diagnostic and treatment unit, the Akorda press service reports.

    The opening of the centre is slated for September. The centre will let detect hard-to-find cancers, cardiac and neurologic disorders, and also create conditions for reducing wait time for patients.

    The new diagnostics unit boasts a positron emission computer tomograph for high-speed imaging. It will allow scan from 3,000 to 7,000 patients a year. There are no such imaging techniques in Central Asia and CIS.

    Besides, the Head of State visited a new cardiological diagnostics units. There are seven therapeutic departments for treatment and rehabilitation of patients with complex diseases.

    In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with doctors and scientists of the Centre.





    Photo: akorda.kz


