Kazakh President visits Shymkent refinery

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has surveyed the PetroKazakhstan Oil Products LLP in Shymkent, Akorda reports.

The Shymkent refinery is specialized in production of petroleum products up to K4 and K5 environment standards. As a result of its modernization the refinery has increased its oil processing capacity up to 6 million tons a year.



The President was briefed on the work of the Atyrau and Pavlodar refineries and the current situation at the country's oil market.



The Head of State stressed the need to use ecologically clean types of fuel and provide its accessibility.



"We produce buses running on gas. It is crucial to increase the volumes of their production. It stimulates the national economy doing no damage to ecology. Besides, transport gasification is also expedient for owners," the Head of State said.



As earlier reported, modernization of the Shymkent refinery started in 2011 under the New Industrialization Program. USD 580 billion of investments were channeled into the project with a capacity of 6 million tons a year.



