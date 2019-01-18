EN
    15:10, 18 January 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President visits Smart Aqkol centre

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has got familiarized with the realization process of the Smart Aqkol project in Akmola region, Kazinform reports.


    The Head of State got familiarized with the results of the pilot project aimed at implementing the Smart City technologies under the Digital Kazakhstan state program.

    As the President stated, the digitalization projects realized the countrywide are purposed first of all to improve people's living standards, create convenient and safe environment.

    The Smart Aqkol project is realized in Aqkol town, Akmola region by Kazakhtelecom JSC infrastructure operator, Tengri Lab and Eurasian Group. Its main goal is to build a conceptual model of a smart city based on aggregation of data flow to monitor and control urban services work. The smart city concept includes an infrastructure, integrated systems, a sensor net and controlling and data analysis agents.

    The President has tasked to consider further implementation of such a practice the countrywide.
    Tags:
    Akmola region President of Kazakhstan Digital Kazakhstan President Top Story
