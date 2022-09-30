EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:00, 30 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President visits Teachers’ Training College in Semey

    None
    SEMEY. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Mukhtar Auezov Teachers’ Training College in Semey, the Akorda press service reports.

    The President surveyed an exhibition featuring the history and achievements of the college, met teaching staff and students.

    The Head of State told the students that reforms in the country are being conducted to create conditions for the youth.










    Фото : t.me/bort_01

    Tags:
    Education President of Kazakhstan Abai region President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!