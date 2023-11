TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Yassawi Mausoleum, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State paid the tribute to the memory of outstanding thinker Khoja Akhmet Yassawi and the other great names of history buried there.

The President surveyed the progress of restoration works held at the monuments of the Azret Sultan state historical and cultural museum reserve.