Kazakh President warns of potentially overwhelmed health system

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the country could face an overwhelmed health system, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The health system could become overwhelmed. I instruct the Government and regional governors to take measures to equip intensive care units and make head doctors and deputy governors personally responsible for that,» said the President at the meeting on counteraction to the coronavirus infection.

He also gave instructions to the Health Ministry to ensure strict control over the quality and sufficient amount of personal protective means for health workers.







