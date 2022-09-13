EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:03, 13 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President welcomes Pope Francis at airport in Nur-Sultan

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev personally welcomed Pope Francis at the international airport in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    During the ceremony, the two Heads of State introduced each other the members of the delegations. The Kazakh Leader and Pontiff held a brief conversation in the fireplace hall of the presidential terminal afterwards.

    Following the meeting, the Pope Francis headed for the Kazakh Presidential Palace Akorda.

    On September 14, Pope Francis will conduct a Holy Mass for thousands of Roman Catholics, including pilgrims who are expected to visit the Kazakh capital on this occasion.


    Photo: t.me/bort_01





    Tags:
    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!