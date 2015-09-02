EN
    15:32, 02 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President, Zhang Dejiang discuss inter-parliamentary coop

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Zhang Dejiang.

    The meeting discussed the issues of inter-parliamentary cooperation between the two countries, the press service of Akorda reported. Kazakh President noted that the regular contacts between the heads of legislative bodies of Kazakhstan and China provide for the creation of effective legal framework to implement key areas of international partnership. According to Head of State, his current state visit to Beijing has laid the foundation for a new stage of bilateral relations. China's policy of reforms created a powerful economy and raised the prestige of the country to a higher level. In this respect an important role was played by National People's Congress. In turn, Zhang Dejiang stressed that the Chinese side attaches great importance to Kazakhstan President's visit. He said that President Nazarbayev always makes great efforts to strengthen the friendship between the Kazakh and Chinese peoples.

