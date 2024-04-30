Kazakh President's TV and Radio Complex, Agenzia Nova sign MoC

Italy’s Agenzia Nova news agency became the 19th partner of the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Director General of the state media holding Raushan Kazhibayeva and Director General of Agenzia Nova Fabio Squillante signed a memorandum of cooperation and mutual understanding in Astana today. The document aims at development of cooperation between Kazinform and Agenzia Nova news agencies.

As Fabio Squillante said, Kazakhstan had always been a close country for Agenzia Nova and Italy. The Italian Agency even published news about Kazakhstan in the same-name section.

Fabio Squillante expressed confidence that today’s meeting will open new opportunities in covering life and events both in Kazakhstan and in Central Asian region.

“The partnership with the leading foreign mass media in exchange of content is one of important areas of activity of the Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex. Mutual coverage of the visits of officials as well as socio-political events in our countries will significantly expand the audience of the Kazakh and Italian news agencies and will bring the work of news services to a brand-new level,” Raushan Kazhibayeva said.

Kazinform News Agency is the first leading state news agency in Kazakhstan which gained the international status. For more than 100 years, the Agency has been disseminating reliable information in Kazakh, Russian, English, Chinese and Uzbek languages. The journalists of Kazinform cover news in all regions of Kazakhstan and in 11 countries of the world. The Agency produces up to 1,000 news materials per day.

Agenzia Nova is the largest Italian-language source of information in the Balkans, Middle East and Africa and the leading Italian agency covering international policy and economy. The Agency is headquartered in Rome and publishes more than 500 news materials in a day.