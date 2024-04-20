EN
    16:00, 20 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex joins Taza Kazakhstan eco campaign

    Photo credit: Kazinform

    The Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex employees took part in the Taza Kazakhstan ecological campaign in the territory of the Linear Park covering 14 hectares. They gathered over 250 bags full of waste.

     

    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Director of the Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex Raushan Kazhibayeva said, Taza Kazakhstan is not just a volunteer clean-up but also a new ecological culture declared by the Head of State. The employees of the Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex take part in the country’s social life. She added the Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex will plant 100 trees around the city.

    Photo credit: Kazinform

    As earlier reported, the Head of State initiated a nationwide ecological campaign Taza Kazakhstan. It is divided into several weeks. In particular, April 6-13 was declared the Taza Olke Week, April 13-20 – the KIeli Meken Week, April 20-27 – the Zhasyl Aimak Week, April 27- May 4 – is the Onegeli Urpaq Week and May 4-11 the Moldir Bulak Week.

    Photo credit: Kazinform

    This week is expected to hold 80 various events.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
