Kazakh President's TV and Radio Complex signs memos of cooperation with leading Qatari media outlets

As part of the state visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Qatar, the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President signed memorandums of cooperation with the leaders of Qatari mass media industry, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President signed memos of cooperation with Al Jazeera TV channel and Qatar News Agency.

The cooperation seeks to promote an exchange of professional experience and growth in the amount of information about Kazakhstan in the global information space.

Joint projects of the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President and the Qatari partners are to focus on education and information spheres as well as training journalists according to media trends.

Photo credit: Kazinform

According to Raushan Kazhibayeva, Director of the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President, the sides are to carry out a number of joint projects, including ‘A Week with Al Jazeera’, which includes a week-long training for more than 100 students of the International Journalism School of the Maqsut Narikbayev University in Astana. 'A Week with Al Jazeera’ project is to be coordinated through Al Jazeera Media Institute.

On February 14, 2024, a meeting of the delegation of the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President and Al Jazeera Media Network Executive Director Ramzan Al Naimi and Al Jazeera Media Institute Deputy Director Montaser Marai took place.

The signing of the memorandums provides for a wide range of bilateral cooperation and greater professional dialogue between Kazakhstani and Qatari media outlets.