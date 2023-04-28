EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:15, 28 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh press secretaries to undergo training in U.S.

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani press secretaries will undergo qualification upgrading courses in the U.S. Minister of Information and Social Development Darkhan Kydyrali said it at the IV Forum of Kazakh-Language Content Creators, Kazinform reports.

    According to him, a special order on protection from harassment has been recently adopted.

    «Thus, our principles and legislation on human rights, freedom of speech and other issues will be improved,» he said.

    He said the Ministry took also some measures on improving media literacy.

    «For this purpose, we have recently launched new media. Numerous methodologies and workshops have been implemented. With the support of the U.S. Embassy, we have organized a large meeting on press offices’ work. With the assistance of the U.S. Embassy, we plan to send a group of press secretaries to certain structures of the U.S. for qualification upgrading courses ,» Darkhan Kydyrali said.


    Tags:
    Mass media Kazakhstan and USA Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!