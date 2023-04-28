Kazakh press secretaries to undergo training in U.S.

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani press secretaries will undergo qualification upgrading courses in the U.S. Minister of Information and Social Development Darkhan Kydyrali said it at the IV Forum of Kazakh-Language Content Creators, Kazinform reports.

According to him, a special order on protection from harassment has been recently adopted.

«Thus, our principles and legislation on human rights, freedom of speech and other issues will be improved,» he said.

He said the Ministry took also some measures on improving media literacy.

«For this purpose, we have recently launched new media. Numerous methodologies and workshops have been implemented. With the support of the U.S. Embassy, we have organized a large meeting on press offices’ work. With the assistance of the U.S. Embassy, we plan to send a group of press secretaries to certain structures of the U.S. for qualification upgrading courses ,» Darkhan Kydyrali said.