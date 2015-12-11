Kazakh Prime Minister awards “Paryz” prizes (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov has awarded golden statues of the Republican contest on social responsibility of business "Paryz".

In the nomination "The best socially responsible enterprise" Paryz prize was awarded to LLP "Souths-Oil" of Kyzylorda region. In 2014 the company allocated 63 million tenge for charity and sponsorship, 440 million tenge for the construction of the tennis center in the city of Kyzylorda. At the expense of the enterprise there was build a cultural and recreational center "Akmeshіt". In addition the company has opened a sports complex in the city of Aralsk. JSC "Akbulak" from Aktobe region was awarded the prize in the nomination "Best collective employment agreement". The collective agreement of the company comprises a flexible system of wages, working hours and rest time. JSC "Rakhat"(Almaty) won the special prize "Leader of quality goods for the population". The company is a leader of the confectionery industry of Kazakhstan. In general "Paryz" prizes received more than 20 companies in three prize categories and four nominations: "The best socially responsible enterprise", "The best enterprise in the field of occupational safety and health", "The best collective employment agreement" and "For the contribution to the environment." Note that the grand prize will be awarded by President Nursultan Nazarbayev. This year 541 companies from all regions of Kazakhstan have taken part in the contest.