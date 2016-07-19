Kazakh Prime Minister debriefs results of social and economic development in first half-year period

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In Astana Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov chaired the meeting of the Government on the economic development of the country.

"Debriefed the results of social and economic development for 6 months," K.Massimov wrote on Twitter.



At the meeting it became known that a positive trend in the economy is preserved: from January to June 2016, GDP grew by 0.1% in the corresponding period of 2015. In addition, capital investments increased by 8.5%. According to the Minister of National Economy Kuandyk Bishimbayev, the growth is due to the implementation of "Nurly Zhol" state program and industrial development, primeminister.kz reports.



Average monthly nominal wage for the first six months of 2016 amounted to 133.5 thousand tenge and increased by 9.9% in nominal terms.



The volume of construction increased by 6.6% due to an increase of construction of industrial facilities and residential buildings. A gross output increase in agriculture amounted to 2.7% due to the production growth in livestock.



In January-May 2016 volume of renewal loans of second-tier banks amounted to 3.7 trillion tenge, which is by 6.7% higher than the same period last year.



The country's regions also show growth. Leaders on the economic indicators are Akmola (6.5%), South Kazakhstan (5.3%) and East Kazakhstan (4.3%) regions. The greatest construction increase in Atyrau (by 123.7%), West Kazakhstan (17.4%) regions and Astana city (35.1%).



Construction of a number of large objects is completed in the regions. In particular, Karaganda region completed "Zhezkazgan - Beineu" and "Arkalyk - Shubarkol" railways. Kyzylorda region completed construction of "Beineu - Bozoi - Shymkent" gas pipeline and "Zhezkazgan - Saksaulsk" railways.



Almaty region completed the bulk of work on construction of "Asyl Arman" residential complex in Karasai area, reconstruction of "Almaty - Kapshagay", "Almaty - Ust-Kamenogorsk" and "Almaty - Khorgos" roads.