Kazakh Prime Minister’s spokesperson appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - By the order of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Zarina Nurlanova was appointed as the Head of the Press Service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan - the Press Secretary of the Prime Minister, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

Zarina Nurlanova was born in 1986 in Taldykorgan, Almaty region. She graduated from the Kazakh Humanities and Law University with a degree in sociology, as well as the KAZGUU University and the UBIS University in the field of business administration. She speaks Kazakh, Russian and English.

In 2009, Zarina Nurlanova began her career as a manager of Arna Media Advertising LLP. She worked as an executive, managing director, deputy chairperson of the Management Board of Qazkontent JSC, headed the Institute of Eurasian Integration, and served as an adviser to the Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan.