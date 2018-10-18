Kazakh pro boxer's fourth fight to be aired live

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The fourth fight of Kazakh professional boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov will be broadcast on Khabar TV Channel, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The boxer will get into the ring October 20 in Boston for the fight vs. 30-year-old Matt Doherty of the U.S. Daniyar Yeleussinov has already secured three wins in all of his three fights in the professional ring.

Last time, the Kazakh boxer defeated Hungarian Gabor Gorbics.

Earlier, Yeleussinov's promoters announced the date of his fifth fight. The match will take place on November 24, 2018 in Monte Carlo. However, the name of the opponent remains unknown.