Kazakh pro boxer Sharipova sets sights on Tokyo Olympics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's two weight divisions' champion Firuza Sharipova wants to represent the country at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Kazinform reports.

"I've said more than once about my desire to represent Kazakhstan at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Christina Hammer's [German boxer born in Kazakhstan] example has inspired me. If she wants to represent Kazakhstan, I must do it," Sharipova said via her press service.



"But before the Olympics, I want to become women's all-around champion in professional boxing," Sharipova added.