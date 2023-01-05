Kazakh Prosecutor General comments on Karim Massimov's case

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Berik Assylov Thursday commented on the case of Kazakhstan’s ex-internal security chief Karim Massimov’s case who was charged with treason, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While delivering his report on the January tragedy at the Majilis, Prosecutor General Berik Assylov revealed that chaotic events that spread through Kazakhstan in January 2021 turned out to be a well orchestrated operation, a coup attempt.

Assylov went on to add that all details regarding former chairman of the National Security Committee Karim Massimov were highly classified. Both Massimov and his former deputy Sadykulov were charged with treason. Massimov’s second former deputy Daulet Yergozhin was also charged for attempting to seize power through violent means.

The Prosecutor General stressed that he cannot reveal more details on the attempted coup, but 2021 saw the secret training of the alleged perpetrators of the coup attempt, including organized crime groups. They were busy recruiting people, buying weapons, walkie-talkie sets, and vehicles. It was established by the investigators that senior officials in the military-security establishment coordinated the operation.

When asked if Karim Massimov can be named as one of the key organizers of the January riots, Assylov answered in the affirmative.

Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Berik Assylov delivered a report to the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament on the tragic events of last January when unrest erupted in many cities of Kazakhstan.

