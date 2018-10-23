Kazakh Prosecutor General elected to head Judo Federation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan Judo Federation has held today an extraordinary conference to elect its president, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Daniyar Abulgazin, Chairman of the Combat and Strength Sports Confederation of Kazakhstan, said that the term of office of Kenes Rakishev, who became president of the Judo Federation on January 4, 2017, had expired, and since then the position had been vacant.

By the resolution of the extraordinary conference held on December 3, 2017, Samat Zhilkibayev headed the federation ad interim.

"The candidacy of Kairat Kozhamzharov is proposed for the position of the President of the Federation. Kairat Perneshovich is a statesman with top management experience and he now serves as the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan," said Daniyar Abulgazin.

The conference participants unanimously voted for the proposed candidacy. Mr. Kozhamzharov thanked the members of the conference for their confidence and underlined that it is a responsible work.

"The president gave his consent. For us, sport is the honor of Kazakhstan, its pride," said Kairat Kozhamzharov.

The conference was attended by the Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, Vice Minister Saken Mussaibekov, Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan, Chairman of the Confederation of the Combat and Strength Sports Daniyar Abulgazin, Director for Development of the Judo Federation of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askhat Zhitkeyev, silver winner of the Rio 2016 Olympics and world champion Yeldos Smetov, world judo champion Maxim Rakov, silver medalist of the world championships Azamat Mukanov, and Head Coach of the national judo team Aidyn Smagulov.