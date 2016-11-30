Kazakh Prosecutor General meets with colleagues from SCO member states

BEIJING-SANYA. KAZINFORM - Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Zhakip Assanov participated today in the 14th session of the General Prosecutors of SCO member states in Sanya, Hainan province, Kazinform correspondent reports from Beijing.

General prosecutors from the SCO member states - China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan - and officials from the observer countries, namely Belarus, Iran, Mongolia and Pakistan, attended the event.







As part of his visit to Beijing Zhakip Assanov held bilateral negotiations with general prosecutors of the SCO member states. At the meetings the sides discussed the issues of counteraction to terrorism and extremism, investment protection and exchange of experience.



At the 14th session of the General Prosecutors of SCO member states Mr. Assanov informed participants of experience of Kazakh Prosecutor General's Office on prevention of terrorist acts, preventing escalation of crisis situations and key factors Kazakh law-enforcement agencies focus on in preventing terrorism. He drew attention of his colleagues to criminal nature of radicals, threats of Salafism, and other issues.







The Kazakh Prosecutor General also gave his foreign colleagues an insight into how Kazakhstani government agencies work with the population and apply a complex approach in prevention of extremism and terrorism in one of the regions of Kazakhstan. He also suggested a number of specific mechanisms they can use in their work.



Additionally, general prosecutors touched upon the prospects of further interaction in terms of new threats and challenges.