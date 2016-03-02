Kazakh Prosecutor General meets with head of OSCE/ODIHR election observation mission

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askhat Daulbayev has held a meeting with head of the OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission Boris Frlec in Astana.

At the meeting the Kazakh Prosecutor General informed Mr. Frlec on the work done to observe election rights of the citizens at the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled to take place in the country on March 20.

Mr. Daulbayev noted that the primary focus of the Prosecutor General's Office is on preventing violations during the election campaign and election process itself.

Mr. Frlec, in turn, talked about the goals and mission of the OSCE/ODIHR observers as well as preparations for the snap parliamentary elections to the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

The interlocutors also touched upon the efforts made by Kazakhstani government bodies to ensure transparency of the upcoming elections.