Kazakh Prosecutor General met with heads of British law enforcement authorities

ASTANA-LONDON. KAZINFORM - During the official visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to the UK the Prosecutor General of the country Askhat Daulbayev held several meetings with the heads of the law enforcement authorities of Great Britain.

At the UK Home office Prosecutor General met with the head of the Home Office's treaties team Mr. Kenny Bowie and the head of Central Authority unit Ms. Philomena Creffield.

During the meeting the sides discussed in detail the issues of implementation of the provisions of the interstate Treaty on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, signed the day before the execution of international investigative commissions, exchange of experience and information. They also discussed the issue of training of law enforcement officials of Kazakhstan in the UK and attraction of Britain's leading experts to organize trainings and seminars in Kazakhstan. Within the framework of the meeting with a prominent state figure Baroness Patricia Scotland who headed the Prosecutor General's Office of Great Britain and was the Royal advocate, the sides discussed issues of cooperation with the legal community of the UK on the creation and functioning of the Astana International Financial Center. At the end of the meeting the Baroness expressed the readiness for advisory support in adopting the best practices to protect the interests and rights of investors.