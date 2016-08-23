Kazakh Prosecutor General, Public Prosecutor of Serbia met in Belgrade

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Zhakip Assanov has met today with Public Prosecutor of Serbia Ms. Zagorka Dolovac in Belgrade.

The sides discussed the prospects of international legal relations between Kazakhstan and Serbia within the forthcoming signing of the three interstate treaties on criminal matters, on extradition and on transfer of sentenced persons.

The parties stressed the relevance of deepening interaction in the issues related to general strategic objectives to ensure the international and regional security.

Upon conclusion of the meeting. Zh. Assanov thanked Z. Dolovac for warm welcome and constructive dialogue and noted that the countries possess huge potential for legal cooperation in the nearest future, procuror.kz reported.