Kazakh Prosecutor General receives Emirati Envoy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, has met with Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Kairat Kozhamzharov, to discuss ways of furthering the privileged relations between the two friendly countries across different domains, WAM reports.

The meeting focused on ways of bolstering cooperation in areas of legal and judiciary affairs, with both parties underlining the importance of the agreements signed by both countries on the exchange of expertise and knowledge in this field and their keenness to foster cooperation on areas of common interest.

The Kazakh Prosecutor-General commended the growing channels of cooperation between the judiciary departments in the two countries.

Dr. Al Jaber underscored the importance of advancing bilateral relations across all domains to the higher good of both nations.