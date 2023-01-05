Kazakh Prosecutor General says foreigners took part in January riots

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The majority of those who took part in the January unrest were men under 35, Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Berik Assylov said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his report at the plenary session of the Majilis, Prosecutor General Assylov noted that special prosecutors are working on 720 criminal cases. As per those cases, 25 members of prohibited extremist movements and 42 members of the organized crime groups were detained and arrested, respectively. Also, there are 8 followers of destructive religious movements among the suspects. 126 detainees were previously convicted of homicide, theft, looting and more.

The Kazakh Prosecutor General stressed that the majority of those who took part in the January riots were men under 35, adding that nationals of Uzbekistan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan are suspected of participating in looting and other crimes.

Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Berik Assylov delivered a report to the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament on the tragic events of last January when unrest erupted in many cities of Kazakhstan.

Photo: EPA