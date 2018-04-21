EN
    19:04, 21 April 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh pupils left for World School Chess Championships in Albania

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Karaganda city administration has started implementing the Chess Development Program, the regional administration's official website reads.

    Open chess tournaments have been held there since the beginning of the year. As a result, the best performing pupils entered the regional team and left for the World School Chess Championships scheduled to take place on April 20-29 in Albania.

