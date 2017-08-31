Kazakh pupils win medals at IESO 2017 in France

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh team of schoolchildren has returned from Nice, France, with silver and bronze medals of the International Earth Science Olympiad, Kazinform cites the press service of the Shakhmardan Yessenov Foundation.

Gleb Smirnov, a pupil of the 11th grade of a school from Ust-Kamenogorsk, became a bronze medalist in the individual event. He won the medal according to the results of two written and four practical tests related to geology, astronomy, geophysics, meteorology, oceanography, and astronomy.



Two other participants from Kazakhstan also won medals. Aruzhan Kalymova (10th grade) and Moldir Shyngys (12th grade) from Astana gained silver medals as members of two different international teams in the Earth Science Project task. It is a project competition associated with such themes as environmental protection, global warming, colonization of other planets, etc.

As a reminder, Shakhmardan Yessenov Scientific and Educational Foundation supported the Kazakh team of young geologists to participate in the IESO Olympiad. Over 130 schoolchildren from 30 countries of the world competed in France from 21st to 30th August. They were assessed by the jury consisted of university professors from Japan, the United States, and Australia.

The International Earth Science Olympiad (IESO) is an annual competition held among secondary school students in such disciplines as geology, meteorology, geophysics, oceanography, and astronomy.