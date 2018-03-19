EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:09, 19 March 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Putintseva 6 lines up in WTA Top 100

    None
    None
    ASTANA KAZINFORM - The WTA weekly rating has been updated, Kazinform cites Sports.kz. 

    Simona Halep (Romania), Carolina Wozniacki (Denmark) and Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) remain in the top three.

    Today's strongest among Kazakhstani tennis players Zarina Diyas has gone 3 lines down to the 56th position.

    Yuliya Putintseva has bettered her rating by going 6 lines up and taking 75th place.

    In doubles Yaroslava Shvedova has gone 9 lines down to the 88th position. 


    Photo courtesy of www.zimbio.com

     

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!