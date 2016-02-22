EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:47, 22 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Putintseva advances at 2016 Qatar Total Open

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva breezed into the second round of the 2016 Qatar Total Open in Doha on Sunday night, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    In the first-round match world №56 Putintseva eliminated Slovak Anna Schmiedlova in straight sets 6-2, 6-4. Thus, the Kazakhstani took their head2head rivalry to 2-0.
    Next Putintseva will face off with the winner of American Bethanie Mattek-Sands vs. Swiss Timea Bacsinszky first-round match.
    The prize fund of the tournament exceeds $2.8 million.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!