Kazakh Putintseva advances in China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan have advanced to the second round of the Guangzhou Open in China, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Putintseva seeded 5th at the tournament stunned Spanish Sara Sorribes Tormo in straight sets 6-1, 6-1 in the opening round.



The match lasted for 1 hour 8 minutes.



In the next round Putintseva will face German Sabine Lisicki who defeated Russian Vera Zvonareva in straight sets as well.