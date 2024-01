ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World №54 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan kicked off her Australian Open 2018 campaign with a win in Melbourne, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Putintseva, 23, sent home British Heather Watson ranked 68th in the world after eliminating her in straight sets 7-5, 7-6.



Next, she will face Romanian Ana Bogdan who surprising routed 11th-seeded Kristina Mladenovic 6-3, 6-2.