Kazakh Putintseva crashes out in Wuhan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva has crashed out of the 2017 Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open held in the Chinese city of Wuhan, Sports.kz reports.

Putintseva was routed by Greek Maria Sakkari in a three-set match. The Kazakhstani started very confidently winning the first set 6-1. However, Sakkari proved to be stronger in the last two sets 4-6, 2-6.



Sakkari will face 4th-seeded Caroline Wozniacki in the next round.



The prize fund of the tournament exceeds $2 million.