ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan will face Latvian Anastasija Sevastova in the opening round of the 2017 Wimbledon in London next week, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Wildcard Zarina Diyas will kick off her Wimbledon campaign against Xinyun Han of China.



Yaroslava Shvedova will miss the Grand Slam tournament in London due to an injury.