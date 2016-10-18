Kazakh Putintseva eases into second round of Kremlin Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan advanced to the second round of the 2016 VTB Kremlin Cup after her first-round opponent retired, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The match was stopped in the 38th minute after Putintseva won the first set. Her 27-year-old opponent from Ukraine Lesia Tsurenko decided to retire being 3-6 down.

This was the second win for 21-year-old Putintseva over the Ukrainian.



Next up for the Kazakhstani is another Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina.