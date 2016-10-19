Kazakh Putintseva out of 2016 VTB Kremlin Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World №34 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan crashed out of the 2016 VTB Kremlin Cup on Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Putintseva was eliminated in the second round by Ukrainian Elina Svitolina ranked 15th in the world. Svitolina needed 1h 29min to dash Putintseva's hopes in straight sets 6-2, 6-2 and send her packing.



In the quarterfinals Svitolina will face either Croatia Ana Konjuh or Russian Anna Blinkova.