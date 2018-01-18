EN
    23:01, 18 January 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Putintseva out of Australian Open 2018 singles

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan was routed in the second round of the Australian Open 2018 in Melbourne, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Romanian Ana Bogdan edged world №54 Putintseva in a three-set match 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.

    Bogdan will face American Madison Keys in the third round of the Grand Slam.

    Putintseva was the last representative of Kazakhstan in Women's Singles event at the tournament.

    Photo: prosports.kz

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Top Story
