ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva has crashed out of the 2017 Wimbledon in London, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

World №43 Putintseva lost to 18th-seeded Anastasija Sevastova in a two-set match 1-6, 6-7.



It is worth mentioning that last year the Kazakhstani reached the second round of the Grand Slam tournament in London.