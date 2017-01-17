12:23, 17 January 2017 | GMT +6
Kazakh Putintseva powers into Australian Open second round
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva has advanced to the second round of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Tuesday morning, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.
Putintseva outplayed world №63 Lara Arruabarrena from Spain in straight sets 7-6, 7-6.
The tennis players spent 2 hours 47 minutes on court.
The Kazakhstani will play against Latvian Jelena Ostapenko in the second-round match.