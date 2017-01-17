EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:23, 17 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Putintseva powers into Australian Open second round

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva has advanced to the second round of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Tuesday morning, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Putintseva outplayed world №63 Lara Arruabarrena from Spain in straight sets 7-6, 7-6.

    The tennis players spent 2 hours 47 minutes on court.

    The Kazakhstani will play against Latvian Jelena Ostapenko in the second-round match.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!