Kazakh Putintseva propels into Taiwan Open quarterfinal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World №51 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan reached the quarterfinal of the Taiwan Open 2018 in Chinese Taipei, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

In the second round the 5th-seeded Putintseva stunned local tennis player Kai-Chen Chang ranked 273rd in the world in straight sets 6-3, 7-6. It was the first encounter for the athletes.



On February 2, Putintseva will play a quarterfinal match against Ukrainian Kateryna Kozlova, 85th by the WTA.



Earlier Kazinform reported that another Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas crashed out of the tournament in Chinese Taipei after losing to Romanian Monica Niculescu in the second round.